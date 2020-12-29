Death of domestic help: accused surrenders

Imthiyaz Ahammed, the flat owner who employed the domestic help who succumbed to her injuries while scaling down from his sixth-floor apartment near Marine Drive earlier this month, surrendered before the Central police here on Tuesday.

Since the Ernakulam Sessions Court had granted him anticipatory bail, the police recorded his arrest and released him on bail. He was absconding since the victim succumbed to her injuries on December 13 and following which he moved the court for anticipatory bail.

Rajakumari, a resident of Tamil Nadu, was found on the portico of the apartment complex on the morning of December 5, hours after she might have fallen while climbing down using two saris tied to the handrail of the balcony attached to the kitchen where she reportedly used to sleep at night. Later, she succumbed to her injuries.

“We will now collect more evidence and submit the charge sheet,” said a senior police officer associated with the probe.

Three days after the fall, the police had registered a case invoking Sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code based on the woman’s husband’s complaint that she was locked up against her will in the apartment.

More charges

Following her death, the police added further charges invoking IPC Sections 370 (trafficking) 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 506 (criminal intimidation). The accused on his part filed a petition with the District Police Chief (Kochi City) accusing the victim of trying to flee after stealing money and demanded a fair probe into the incident.

The case had also brought brickbats to the police after allegations went viral in social media that the accused was not named in the First Information Report to protect him. The police, however, shot down the allegations as borne out of ignorance about criminal procedures. They said that the accused was not named but referred to as the ‘owner of the flat’ since the petitioner didn’t know his name.

Meanwhile, the Self Employed Women’s Association staged a protest demanding fair probe and arrest of the accused in the case.