Association seeks HC, govt. intervention into death of assistant public prosecutor

February 23, 2024 01:42 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - KOCHI

Apprehending that the police investigation into the suicide of Aneeshya, the assistant public prosecutor of the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Paravoor, may not bring fair results, the Kerala Judicial Officers’ Association has moved the Kerala High Court and the State government for a probe by an Indian Police Service officer or an independent investigating agency.

Aneeshya, wife of K.N. Ajithkumar, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Mavelikkara, allegedly ended her life on January 21 as she could not reportedly “endure the agonies caused by the harassment of her superior official and a colleague”, according to a representation from the Association.

Though two officials were suspended from service following the incident, the proceedings did not appear to fetch any results shortly. Though one month had elapsed after the developments, no significant progress had been achieved by the investigation, said Association president N. Seshadrinathan and secretary M.G. Rakesh.

As the allegations were impelled against the officials with whom the local police have a close association, an investigation by such police personnel may not bring fair results. The intervention of the State government and the Kerala High Court was required to ensure fair and expeditious conduct of the inquiry proceedings, they said.

