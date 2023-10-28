Death by suspected food poisoning | More people complain against same restaurant

October 28, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST - KOCHI

In the wake of the death of a youngster following suspected food poisoning after consuming shawarma from a restaurant in Kakkanad, more people are now approaching the food safety officials and the police with complaints against the same restaurant after experiencing alleged health issues.

Rahul D Nair, 22, of Pala had died at a private hospital in Kakkanad on Wednesday after being put on ventilator support since last Sunday after he was rushed in a collapsed State owing to cardiac arrest.

So far, nine persons have approached the food safety officials with complaints of having faced health issues after taking food from the restaurant. Shortly after the report of the hospitalisation of the victim, three persons had approached the food safety officials.

“On Friday, three more approached us while another two reported on Saturday though not all of them had shawarma. We are recording the statements of all those who have approached us. They had different food, especially chicken items. However, all of them had mayonnaise and we are now investigating whether that had triggered the health issues. All of them had treatment at various hospitals,” said food safety sources.

The blood culture result of the victim showed the presence of salmonella bacteria. However, the sample has been given for sub culture tests to verify whether the infection was caused by food poisoning. The test result may take three to four days though.

Food safety officials are now approaching hospitals for collecting treatment details of those who complained of sickness after having food from the restaurant since October 18. Blood culture tests of samples of those persons may also be conducted.

The Thrikkakara police, which had registered the case against the restaurant on the complaint of the family of the deceased, confirmed that more persons were approaching them with complaints of health issues after taking food from there. We, however, are yet to register any new case. The police had booked the restaurant owner under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 284 (dealing with any poisonous substance so as to endanger human life) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

The health wing of the Thrikkakara municipality had shut down the restaurant after receiving a complaint on October 23. Food safety officials could not collect the samples of food from the restaurant on the day when the victim had consumed food since his family lad lodged a complaint only days after he turned seriously ill.