Dearth of surveyors hits functioning of North Paravur taluk

The dearth of adequate surveyors has taken a toll on the functioning of the North Paravur taluk with the resurvey work far from being over and the public agitated over the disrupted service delivery in connection

For a geographically large revenue segment with 13 villages, comprising of 11 panchayats and Eloor and North Paravur municipalities, the taluk has just two surveyors sanctioned long back and hence not in tune with the increased workload.

“The district administration is seized of the matter and the district collector has promised to allot two more surveyors shortly. That should be enough to resolve the present crisis,” said G. Vinod Kumar, tahsildar, North Paravur.

Things came to a head with the amendment to the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act during the term of the previous government in 2017 leading to a flurry of applications for the conversion of the category of land shown as a wetland in documents but were actually converted into dry land on which the house was constructed long back. “The amendment necessitated the subdivision of land and the replacement of old sketches with the new ones to avoid complications for land owners. This called for the service of more surveyors,” said Mr. Kumar.

The applications for the free conversion of land up to 25 cents received at the office of the Revenue Divisional Office also calls for the reports by taluk surveyors as well.

That resurvey has so far been completed only in two out of the 13 villages – Eloor and Chennamangalam – has not been helpful either. The land acquisition underway in the taluk in connection with the widening of NH 66 also calls for the service of surveyors when disputes arises about the parcels of land to be acquired.

All this collectively demands scaling up the sanctioned strength of surveyors with immediate effect.

“Considering the flooding of applications for the conversion of land and the geographical extent of its jurisdiction, the North Paravur taluk should be sanctioned not less than five surveyors for ensuring its smooth functioning,” said Sharon Panakkal, district panchayat member from Kottuvally division in North Paravur.