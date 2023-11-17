HamberMenu
Dealer slapped with ₹1.86-lakh fine for non-payment of GST

November 17, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Goods and Services Tax (GST) officials slapped a fine of ₹1.86 lakh on a Kerala-based dealer for a consignment of plastic covers that was intercepted at Premier Junction near Kalamassery on suspicion of tax irregularities, on Thursday night.

The consignment was being bought from Maharashtra to Muvattupuzha when it was intercepted and the truck was detained in front of the Kalamassery police station overnight.

The consignment was found to have a mix of both taxed and untaxed loads. “We slapped fine on the untaxed stuff,” said GST sources.

Though the GST authorities claimed that they had handed over the consignment to the Kalamassery health authorities for further checks, the latter denied to have any knowledge about it.

“Forget about handing over the consignment, they haven’t even alerted us. We came to know about it from media. To our knowledge, the truck has already been released,” said health wing sources. The Kalamassery police also said that they had nothing to do with it as it was the domain of the GST authorities.

