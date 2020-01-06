Deal soon for biomining of legacy waste

The Kochi Corporation is likely to sign an agreement by the second week of January for carrying out biomining of the legacy waste piling up at the Brahmapuram waste dumping yard.

The council has approved the vendor and the work order will be issued without delay. The agency selected has claimed to have prior experience in handling biomining projects in Tamil Nadu, according to a senior official of the civic body.

The Corporation had to re-tender the work after there were no takers in the initial round. It had no option but to speed up the process as the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had in November asked the Secretary of the Kochi Corporation to specify why the direction of the Principal Bench of the tribunal on disposal of legacy waste by biomining and bioremediation in the dumping grounds applying Indore model had not been complied with by the authorities. It had also asked the civic body to elaborate on steps taken for disposal of legacy waste in a scientific manner.

The Indore model refers to a successful initiative carried out by the Indore municipal corporation to clear thousands of tonnes of garbage in an 100-acre landfill through biomining.

Wet and hazardous waste was segregated at houses and deposited in separate bins as part of the project. It was then placed in front of each house during collection time. Vehicles were tracked from a central control room, and bins provided in the GPS-fitted vehicle for collection of segregated waste. The collection vehicles were automatically weighed at transfer station for daily collection of wet and dry waste separately. The data was generated at the control room. The waste generated was collected and treated on the same day itself.

The Indore authorities were able to clear 100 acres of land filled with garbage within six months.