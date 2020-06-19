Deadly cocktail of anxiety and stress staring at men in uniform

The news of a civil police officer (CPO) testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Thursday has left the police force in the district in deep shock.

The infection, according to ground-level police personnel, is the manifestation of the extremely vulnerable conditions in which they work during the pandemic. This was the latest such incident after similar ones were reported in Wayanad and Thiruvananthapuram.

Though the State Police Chief had issued a circular introducing a duty arrangement by which only half of the force was to be deployed on a day, while the rest was to be rested in a weekly cycle, it was not fully implemented as the lockdown was lifted and life returned to near normal.

“Had the system been complied with, the present situation of having to sent the entire team of the Kalamassery police station into quarantine could have been averted. Also, the cops deployed for keeping a tab on quarantined people should be ideally kept away from the station and other routine work,” said an office-bearer of a police association on condition of anonymity.

Cops deployed at the airport under a special control room for arranging transportation and escort of returning expatriates remain the most vulnerable along with those from the Armed Reserve camp who are assigned guard duty at institutional quarantine facilities.

“The anxiety levels of those deployed at the airport are far greater considering that a large number of expatriates are being constantly reported positive. So, their mental make-up can be even more fragile,” said an officer associated with airport duty.

“Considering their extreme stress levels, it is imperative that police personnel be given counselling,” said N.V. Nishad, district secretary, Kerala Police Association. A mask and at best a pair of gloves, though even that, cops lament, are often in short supply, remain the only shield to men and women on duty.

“With life back to normal and people increasingly visiting police stations, the concept of physical distancing is often reduced to theory not to mention field work when we are forced to interact closely with people,” said a CPO.