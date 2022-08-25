Deadlock resolved at Vennala govt. school in Kochi, classes to be held at new building

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 25, 2022 00:16 IST

The deadlock over conducting Plus One classes for the new academic year at the newly constructed building at Government Higher Secondary School, Vennala, was resolved by Wednesday evening.

The building was constructed at a cost of ₹3.2 crore, which was granted by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The government’s Inkel was the executing agency. Though classes for the new Plus One batch were supposed to start at the new building from Thursday, the deadlock emerged after the school authorities and the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) refused to provide the completion certificate, saying that the work was not complete.

Senior Education department officials said the issue was resolved after the school authorities and the PTA issued the completion certificate on condition that the pending work would be completed soon. Classes will be held at the new building from Thursday, they said.

