Deadline set to pay KWA dues

KOCHI

27 February 2021 02:14 IST

Consumers of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) under Maradu, Thripunithura municipalities and Chottanikkara, Udayamperoor, and Kumbalam panchayats under the Thripunithura sub division are required to make overdue bill payment in seven days. The KWA Assistant Executive Engineer said that those failing to do this would face disconnection and revenue recovery.

Consumers with faulty meters and those who have not received their bills should contact the water authority office on 0484-2777960.

