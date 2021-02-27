Kochi

Deadline set to pay KWA dues

Consumers of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) under Maradu, Thripunithura municipalities and Chottanikkara, Udayamperoor, and Kumbalam panchayats under the Thripunithura sub division are required to make overdue bill payment in seven days. The KWA Assistant Executive Engineer said that those failing to do this would face disconnection and revenue recovery.

Consumers with faulty meters and those who have not received their bills should contact the water authority office on 0484-2777960.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 27, 2021 2:15:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/deadline-set-to-pay-kwa-dues/article33945947.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY