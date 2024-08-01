GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Deadline for industrial units in Edayar to set up biofilter systems ends

Published - August 01, 2024 07:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The deadline set by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) for the rubber and meat processing units in the Eloor-Edayar industrial area to set up systems to control emissions ended on July 31.

The agency had asked nearly 20 such units to comply with its directions after a study by the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram, had found indiscriminate levels of odour and volatile organic compounds emanating from the erring industries.

People’s report puts Periyar fish kill loss at over ₹41 crore

Officials at the Environment Surveillance Centre were expected to start inspecting the units to check whether they had set up biofilter units to check foul smell from the units. However, the inspections did not take place as they were expecting a nod from the board’s headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. The inspections were expected to start this week itself, they said.

An interim report submitted by the agency last year had revealed that the odour threshold level was beyond the limit at all the sampling points in the units. The unchecked emissions had caused health problems among local residents. The erring units were mostly involved in rubber, meat and waste processing activities.

As authorities dilly-dally, Eloor-Edayar stretch of the Periyar in peril

The report said the odour threshold had gone up to 2,50,00,000 OU (odour units) per cubic metre, while the permissible limit for odour in air around an industrial area is 7 OU and 2 OU in residential areas. The average concentration of total volatile organic compounds was beyond the limit in a majority of the sampling points.

Related Topics

Kochi / environmental issues

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.