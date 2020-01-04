Deadline for GPS installation extended

The Regional Transport Office (RTO), Ernakulam, has set January 30 as the deadline for installing Global Positioning System (GPS) on private water tankers to track their movement.

The decision forms part of steps being taken to ensure that tankers do not draw water from illegal sources in the district. There were complaints that they had been collecting untreated water from abandoned, waterlogged quarries and other waterbodies for supply at schools, hotels, and hospitals.The RTO had found that tracking the movement of tanker lorries supplying drinking water in Ernakulam was difficult as only a few of the 350-odd tankers had GPS.

Senior officials of the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) confirmed that only around 10% of private water tankers had GPS despite an earlier directive making it mandatory. However, new tankers were found equipped with the system, they said. The department will hold regular inspections to ensure that tankers do not carry contaminated water. The interior of the storage tanker should be coated with polyvinyl chloride sheets. Drinking water should be transported only in tankers that are painted blue, said officials.

The RTO said the number of tankers registering with the department had gone up over the last two days. The district administration had earlier maintained that only those tankers registered with the RTO, Ernakulam, would be allowed to operate from January 1. The deadline was later extended to January 10.

The association of water tanker operators in the district had submitted a list of around 300 vehicles affiliated to it for registration. The registration process is expected to be over by Monday, it said.