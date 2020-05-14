De-addiction through tele-counselling

A section of regular drinkers may have survived the withdrawal symptoms though many of them may yet relapse into the habit once the availability of liquor is restored, observed experts associated with the tele-counselling service being offered during the lockdown by the Excise Department under its Vimukthi programme.

More than 800 calls were received since the liquor outlets were closed as part of the lockdown on March 24.

“More than 500 of those calls came in the first week when withdrawal symptoms like insomnia and shivering are the severest. About 95% of them were directed to Vimukthi de-addiction centres, primary or community health centres for medication to fight those symptoms by making transportation arrangements in association with health and police departments,” said Vinu Vijayan, sociologist, Excise Department.

The number of calls dropped drastically after that initial week. In fact, there were even calls inquiring after long-term de-addiction claiming that they want to quit the habit now that they have survived the withdrawal symptoms. However, experts feel that many may relapse into the habit again, especially under peer pressure once liquor is available again.

“The problem with de-addiction has always been the lack of proper follow-up once the initial withdrawal symptoms subside. Many of those who now evince interest in quitting may be doing so under family pressure rather than own volition. But the lockdown would have been a period of genuine reflection for a small section from socially and professionally well off circles who may not yet be suffering from full blown addiction but still had to seek outside help,” said S. Lisha, psychologist, Excise Headquarters.

Excise enforcement officials observed that the drop in the number of calls complaining of withdrawal symptoms could be attributed, at least partly, to the easy availability of substitutes. A senior excise official cited how illicit brewing and sale of Arishttams through Ayurveda outlets and psychotropic drugs had increased since the lockdown.

Six counsellors are entrusted with conducting tele-counselling and two of them work in shifts offering the service for 18 hours a day. The service can be availed of at the number 14405.