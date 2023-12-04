De-addiction centre at Karukutty staring at imminent closure for lack of govt. aid

December 04, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The State’s first de-addiction centre for women and girls at Karukutty panchayat in Angamaly is staring at imminent closure owing to the lack of financial support from the Social Justice department over the last two financial years.

The centre being run by Nirmal Nikethan Mukthi Sadan, an NGO that has been running a de-addiction centre for men for 34 years, was launched based on a memorandum of understanding signed with the Social Justice department in April 2021. Initially, the centre was reportedly allocated ₹18 lakh, out of the ₹48 lakh supposed to be allocated for the first year.

“But neither did we receive the rest of the funding for that year nor were we paid a single penny during 2022-23. We have run up dues of over ₹57 lakh till this March despite submitting all relevant accounts and reports. So bad is the condition that I am running the centre now by pawning gold jewellery of my mother and sister. However, operations cannot continue for long in this fashion, and unless funding is forthcoming, we will be forced to close this down at the end of the current financial year,” said Joseph Parecattil, director of the centre.

Fr. Parecattil accused the lack of funding to the diversion of Central grant meant for the project by the State government. After the first year of operations, the centre was to be brought under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

“To our knowledge, the diversion of the Central grant didn’t go down well with the Union government, which put the responsibility of running the centre on the State unless the diverted funds were recouped and the officials concerned were taken to task. Based on this, we signed another agreement with the State government for 2022-23. But the project now remains ignored by the State government owing to lack of funds,” said Fr. Parecattil.

However, Social Justice department sources shot down the allegation, stating that there was no Central funding component for the project at any point and that it was always funded by the State government. They never applied for the Central grant, they said. However, sources admitted that funds remain to be allotted by the Social Justice directorate after the first instalment.

The centre, with an in-patient and out-patient wing, has the capacity for the treatment of 20 inmates at a time, for up to 90 days. The centre offers counselling, medical treatment, yoga, skills training and educational facilities.

“Till April this year, nearly 200 have benefited from the centre, which has a success rate of not less than 70%. This is the reason why we are reluctant to summarily close down the centre,” said Fr. Parecattil.

