DDMA sets deadline for Kochi Corporation to implement proposals to avert fire at Brahmapuram

March 29, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chaired by the District Collector has issued a detailed directive to the Kochi Corporation enlisting steps to be taken to avert frequent fire outbreaks at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant.

It draws heavily from the detailed proposal that the Fire and Rescue Services department submitted to the Collector earlier this week. The Corporation Secretary has been asked to implement the recommendations by April 17. It further stated that those found guilty of failure to comply with the directions would face action under the Disaster Management Act.

Among other things, the directive called for limiting the storage of waste at the plant and keeping it in small heaps with 10-metre-wide fire separations. Water spraying system should be made available for each heap. The Secretary should take immediate steps to install necessary firefighting equipment, including fixed fire monitor, doubly hydrant valve, and fire pumps at the plant.

CCTVs should be installed at select points, and footage should be monitored from a centralised control room for any potential fire. It should be connected to the control rooms of the fire force, District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), police, and the Corporation. Besides, facilities such as watch towers and water monitors should be installed for manual surveillance.

The Corporation should set up a round-the-clock control room at the plant, and details of those in charge of it should be shared with the DEOC.

The entire dumping area should be divided into eight sectors, and fire watchers should be deployed in each sector for round-the-clock monitoring. They should be trained by the Fire department. The Corporation should appoint an official to coordinate their activities.

The District Police Chief (Kochi City) should make arrangements for police patrol at the plant. The Corporation should appoint security guards at all main entry points to the plant. They should log the registration numbers of vehicles entering and exiting the plant, timing, and details of drivers.

The Corporation should install water sprayer system for constant watering of garbage heaps through the summer season. The Secretary should make necessary arrangements at the plant for firefighters as directed by the Divisional Fire Officer.

Medical arrangements should also be made in consultation with the District Medical Officer to monitor the health of workers deployed at the plant. Essential medicines and oral rehydration salt solutions should also be stocked.