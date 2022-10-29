DDC meet calls for steps to avoid delay in implementation of KIIFB projects in Ernakulam  

ADVERTISEMENT

The District Development Committee (DDC), which met here on Saturday, directed officials in charge to avoid delay in implementing Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) projects in Ernakulam.

The directive was issued by MLAs Roji M. John, P.V. Srinijin, and Antony John.

The board has sanctioned funds for 13 projects in the district. Renu Raj, District Collector, presided over the meeting, said a communication from the State Public Relations department.

The MLAs also demanded that the Periyar Valley Canal be readied for opening in the beginning of December considering shortage of water in various parts of the district. While the canal will be decongested and cleaned up, Bohoothathankettu will see increased water storage in the coming days.

MLAs Mathew Kuzhalnadan and Antony John and district panchayat president Ullas Thomas said that KSRTC services that were disrupted in some parts of the district should be restarted. Night services on busy routes such as Muvattupuzha-Koothattukulam and Muvattupuzha-Ernakulam as well as Adivadu-Pareekkanni and Elanji-Koothattukulam should be restarted immediately, they said.

Hibi Eden, MP, said the old pipelines in Kottuvally panchayat should be included in either Central or State projects, for replacement. Roads in Vypeen, Mulavukadu, Chellanam, and Kumbalanghi should be included in the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

Mr. Srinijin demanded a detailed enquiry into the Malayidumthuruthu-Vilangu School construction, which did not comply with building rules. The Revenue department has also been instructed to take legal action against a private company for laying waste water pipelines across the Periyar Valley Irrigation Canal.

Antony John, MLA, said trees that posed danger to residential areas and houses near forested areas in Kothamangalam should be felled. He added that a meeting of the district authorities should be held with the MLA in the first part of November to speed up work on the Adivasi housing project at Kuttampuzha. There has been demand for speeding up work on Thangalam-Kakkanad road.

Work to strengthen earth in the Neryamangalam forest area, which has faced continuous landslips will be completed in February next year, the MLA said. There was a demand that police personnel be posted in front of schools on highways near Kothamangalam to ensure safety of students. The help of traffic wardens can also be taken, he added.