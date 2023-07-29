DDC for stringent action against road safety rule violators

July 29, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The District Development Committee (DDC) has recommended stringent measures against violation of road safety rules in the wake of the tragic death of a 19-year-old degree student at Muvattupuzha on Wednesday.

A meeting of the committee held here on Saturday pointed out that such violations were on the rise. The enforcement authorities have to initiate stringent action against road rage reported near educational institutions.

Namitha R., 19, of Valakom was fatally knocked down by a bike driven by Anson Roy, 22, while her friend Anusree Raj, 19, suffered grievous injuries. The bike rider was reportedly a history-sheeter.

Officials of the Motor Vehicles department informed the committee that they had intensified rule enforcement against violators. Personnel will be deployed in mufti at junctions and hubs to keep a tab on illegally altered two-wheelers, they said.

The meeting suggested immediate steps to ensure zebra lines in front of schools. The services of home guards have to be sought in areas that required such deployment. Work on removing branches of trees posing danger to the public has to be stepped up, it said.

