DDC concerned over spread of fever varieties in Ernakulam

The District Development Committee (DDC) on Saturday pointed to the urgent need to arrest the spread of dengue fever, H1N1, and rat fever in Ernakulam.

It also called for measures to remove garbage from public spaces and process waste on-site. MLAs T.J. Vinod and Uma Thomas said the Health department should ensure this with the support of the Local Self-Government and other departments.

Observation of dry days should be strengthened with the support of residents’ association and ward-level monitoring committees to curtail the growth of mosquitoes. District Collector N.S.K. Umesh asked local bodies to not allow lowering of guard on the issue of waste management.

Mr. Vinod demanded measures to clean up the 22 railway culverts in Kochi. The Collector said steps had been taken for it. Mr. Vinod expressed reservations against street vendors encroaching on footpaths and said the Corporation should announce recognised vending zones. He also highlighted that streetlights were not working along the stretch between Kaloor and M.G. Road and between Chakaraparambu and Palarivattom.

Ms. Thomas said geriatric wards should be opened in hospitals. Public toilets remaining closed outside the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor must be repaired and made usable.

P.V. Sreenijin, MLA, raised the issue of rebuilding the Thammanimattom hanging bridge which collapsed in the floods of 2018. Local Self-Government department Executive Engineer informed him that an issue related to its design had been resolved and funds were allocated for removing the remains of the old bridge. 

Antony John, MLA, demanded the setting up of more cameras at Vadattupara where the suspected presence of a leopard had created fear among residents. Only two cameras were available in the village in Kothamangalam taluk, he said.

