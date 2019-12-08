DDC asks officials to expedite road work

The district development committee (DDC) has asked officials to immediately start work on roads for which tendering process is complete.

Anoop Jacob, MLA, wanted construction of roads in Piravom, his constituency, begun without any further delay at the meeting held here on Saturday, He also demanded immediate measures to curb illegal parking on the stretch between Irumpanam and BPCL.

Roji John, MLA, wanted to look into the issue of contractors refusing to take up road construction work in the district. “Contractors aren’t willing to undertake tarring work in BMBC standard on 25 roads for which funds have been allotted. This is because of the difference between the market price and the cost offered to them. There should be a meeting to resolve this,” he said.

T.J. Vinod, MLA, wanted urgent intervention to resolve the drinking water crisis at Cheranalloor.