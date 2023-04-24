ADVERTISEMENT

DCC slams preventive custody of Youth Congress workers

April 24, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC) on Monday protested against the preventive custody of Youth Congress workers in connection with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Youth Congress workers were not able to even sleep peacefully at their homes at the time of visit of the Prime Minister or the Chief Minister, alleged Mohammed Shiyas, president of the district unit. The preventive custody of workers amounted to violation of their human rights, he added.

The workers were detained at Kannamaly, Kumbalangi, Thoppumpady and Palluruthy police stations in the morning. Mr. Shiyas said the police were violating the directives issued by the Supreme Court against illegal preventive custody. The Congress party would launch a strong protest if such illegal actions continued, he added.

