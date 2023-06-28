DCC sees no hurdles to Ajitha Thankappan stepping down as Thrikkakara municipal chairperson

June 28, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The District Congress Committee (DCC) expects Thrikkakara municipal chairperson Ajitha Thankappan to step down promptly.

DCC president Mohammed Shiyas said on Wednesday that the chairperson had been busy over the past few days, and that she would step down as per the agreement reached within the party. According to the understanding within the party, Ms. Thankappan was to step down on June 27 to make way for Radhamani Pillai of the Congress as chairperson.

Ms. Thankappan told The Hindu around two weeks ago that she was prepared to step down, and that nothing would hold her back from doing the party’s wish. She was not available for comment on Wednesday. She could not be contacted too. One of the party councillors in the municipality, who is close to the chairperson, said she was out of station and would step down as soon as she was back.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, some party sources blamed “anti-party” activities by some councillors of a Congress faction in the municipal council, that was preventing Ms. Thankappan’s resignation. Sources alleged that some party councillors themselves had acted in collusion with the Opposition councillors to hamper the smooth functioning of the council. Those councillors placed hurdles on the path to developmental projects proposed by the ruling party, the sources alleged.

Meanwhile, Uma Thomas, Thrikkakara MLA, said a decision on the chairperson’s resignation would be taken by the district leadership of the party. The issue was discussed on Tuesday, she added.

There are eight Independent councillors in the 43-member municipal council. Factionalism in the Congress can lead to a precarious situation for the party if the Independents turn hostile. It is learnt that some Independents are opposed to Ms. Thankappan stepping down against the backdrop of her period in office being marred by interventions from her own party councillors.

The change in leadership in the ruling council will also see vice chairperson A.A. Ibrahimkutty of the Indian Union Muslim League making way for his party colleague and councillor P.M. Younus.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.