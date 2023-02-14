Ernakulam DCC chief Mohammed Shiyas booked for criminal intimidation

February 14, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - KOCHI

District Congress Committee (DCC) president Mohammed Shiyas has been booked for his allegedly threatening Facebook post against a police officer deployed as part of ensuring the security of the Chief Minister at Kalamassery on Saturday.

Mr. Shiyas had lodged a petition with the State Police Chief against the officer alleging that he had dragged away Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) district general secretary Miva Jolly in the absence of women cops during a protest in which Youth Congress activists waved black flags at the Chief Minister’s convoy when it passed through Kalamassery.

Later in the day, Mr. Shiyas allegedly posted an image of the incident with a message threatening the officer.

The Kalamassery police on Monday booked the Congress leader under Section 117 (e) (threatens, obstructs or assaults a police officer with the manifest intention of preventing such officer from discharging any of his duties) of the Kerala Police Act and IPC Section 506 (criminal intimidation).

Mr. Shiyas reasoned that his post did not explicitly threaten violence against the officer. “Let them register the case. Miva was known to the police as she was a constant presence in our protests, and yet she was ill-treated [by a male officer],” he said.