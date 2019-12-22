DCC issues ultimatum to corpn. panel chairperson

With the deadline for her resignation passing on Friday, the District Congress Committee (DCC) has issued an ultimatum to Kochi Corporation development standing committee chairperson Gracy Joseph to submit her resignation in two days.

The notice was issued by DCC president T.J. Vinod on Friday. It directs Ms. Joseph to resign within 48 hours of receiving it. While all Congress chairpersons were required to resign by November 23, Ms. Joseph had been granted an extension till December 20 to ensure the completion of projects under her committee. Failure to resign will constitute a defiance of the party whip, and action will be taken, the notice has warned her.

However, Ms. Joseph has refused to budge. “I have received the notice. I had informed Congress leaders and councillors earlier that I would resign by December 20. But in the light of the election to the town planning committee on December 19, where the UDF lost its foothold, I decided that I would not resign. The party can take its decision,” she said.

“Several committees are without chairpersons, and work is barely progressing. At a time when we need to wind up the year’s projects, multiple rounds of elections are still pending,” she added. If Ms. Joseph refuses to comply with the party’s whip, she will have to face a vote of no-confidence from the members of the standing committee for development itself and is likely to be removed from the party, said a Congress councillor.

It was decided at the UDF Parliamentary Party meeting in December 2015 that all standing committee chairpersons would have to resign two and a half years into their term. A meeting of senior Congress leaders decided in September this year that, despite the delay, all chairpersons would resign.

Heeding the party’s diktat, Congress councillors Shiny Mathew, A.B. Sabu, and K.V.P. Krishnakumar resigned as chairpersons of town planning, welfare and tax appeals standing committees respectively.