DCC alleges nepotism in WTE plant project

The District Congress Committee (DCC) has alleged nepotism and corruption in the proposed waste-to-energy (WTE) plant at Brahmapuram.

T.J. Vinod, MLA and DCC president, accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of aiding the interests of an American firm by cancelling the agreement executed between the company that had been working on the project for the last four years. He alleged that prior discussions were held between the government and the US firm.

Mr. Vinod alleged that the decision to permit the firm chosen for the project to mortgage the land rights for raising funds for the project was also taken to help the American company. “We should not forget the fact that the government delayed the execution of the earlier agreement by wasting four years for issuing 17 licences required before commissioning the project,” he said.

Mr. Vinod said Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram corporations, ruled by the LDF, had also earned the wrath of the National Green Tribunal along with the Congress-led Kochi Corporation for not being able to resolve the issue of solid waste management.