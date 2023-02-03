Day of despair for Kochi Corporation

February 03, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - KOCHI

It was a day of despair for the Kochi Corporation as none of its requests found favour in the State Budget.

Mayor M. Anilkumar had earlier submitted a wish list to Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, which included funds for a project to alleviate flooding in the city.

The civic body had sought ₹30 crore for taking forward Operation Breakthrough, the flood mitigation project. The Corporation also hoped to get aid for Goshree-Mamangalam and Palluruthy road projects. It had sought the support of the government for conducting a literary festival in Kochi and aid for cleaning up the Fort Kochi beach.

The civic administration had requested the government to implement projects for de-silting inland waterbodies, which would have helped avoid flooding in the city. However, none of them found any mention in the Budget.

Meanwhile, the Kochi-Biennale Foundation got government support to the tune of ₹3 crore.