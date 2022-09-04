Day care centre reopens at Ernakulam collectorate

ADVERTISEMENT

Much to the delight of working parents, the day care centre for children resumed operations at the district collectorate at Kakkanad on Saturday.

The centre being run by the Child Welfare Committee had temporarily suspended operations following the COVID-19 outbreak. District Collector Renu Raj inaugurated the facelifted facility.

The services of the centre will not just be limited to children of government employees. However, admission will be in the ratio of 7:3 in favour of government employees.

Children aged between six months and six years will be granted admission at the centre. Besides, school students will be taken care of at the facility after their school hours. Girls up to Standard 8 will be allowed at the centre, while boys till Standard 6 will be permitted.

The centre is being run by a teacher and an assistant. More staffers will be deployed in proportion to the increase in the number of children enrolled. Toys, books, refrigerator, and gas stove have been arranged at the centre. Separate arrangements have been made for breast feeding children.

The district has three such day care facilities under the Child Welfare Committee. The other two operate in Vypeen.