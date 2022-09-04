Day care centre reopens at Ernakulam collectorate

Children aged between six months and six years to be granted admission

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 04, 2022 00:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Much to the delight of working parents, the day care centre for children resumed operations at the district collectorate at Kakkanad on Saturday.

The centre being run by the Child Welfare Committee had temporarily suspended operations following the COVID-19 outbreak. District Collector Renu Raj inaugurated the facelifted facility.

The services of the centre will not just be limited to children of government employees. However, admission will be in the ratio of 7:3 in favour of government employees.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Children aged between six months and six years will be granted admission at the centre. Besides, school students will be taken care of at the facility after their school hours. Girls up to Standard 8 will be allowed at the centre, while boys till Standard 6 will be permitted.

The centre is being run by a teacher and an assistant. More staffers will be deployed in proportion to the increase in the number of children enrolled. Toys, books, refrigerator, and gas stove have been arranged at the centre. Separate arrangements have been made for breast feeding children.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The district has three such day care facilities under the Child Welfare Committee. The other two operate in Vypeen.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
children

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app