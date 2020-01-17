Kochi

Day-and-night anti-CAA stir ends

Up in arms: Activists of the Girls of Islamic Organisation protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens in Kochi on Thursday.

Up in arms: Activists of the Girls of Islamic Organisation protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens in Kochi on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

The day-and-night protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at Azadi Square at Edappally concluded on Thursday night.

Hibi Eden, MP, had on Tuesday opened the protest, which was organised by the Girls of Islamic Organisation against CAA and the National Register of Citizens. Through the three days, political and cultural leaders addressed the gathering.

“The protest evoked very good response. We planned an overnight protest since we found it pertinent to relentlessly drive home the message against CAA and NRC,” the organisers said.

