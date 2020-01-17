Day-and-night anti-CAA stir ends

The day-and-night protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at Azadi Square at Edappally concluded on Thursday night.
Hibi Eden, MP, had on Tuesday opened the protest, which was organised by the Girls of Islamic Organisation against CAA and the National Register of Citizens. Through the three days, political and cultural leaders addressed the gathering.
“The protest evoked very good response. We planned an overnight protest since we found it pertinent to relentlessly drive home the message against CAA and NRC,” the organisers said.
