Daughter objects to handover of M.M. Lawrence’s body for medical studies, HC asks MCH Principal to decide

The handing over of the body of veteran CPI(M) leader M.M. Lawrence for medical education was put on hold after the Kerala High Court directed the Principal of the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Ernakulam to consider the objections raised by his daughter Asha Lawrence, against the decision of her siblings to hand over the body to the college.

The medical college hospital authorities took over the possession of the body to preserve it till a decision on the contentious issue is taken. The Principal of the medical college will hear the three children of the deceased trade union leader before taking a decision.

M.L. Sajeevan and Sujatha Boban, the other two children of Lawrence, had submitted a consent letter to the medical college authorities expressing their willingness to donate the body, which according to them, was also the wish of the veteran leader.

Writ petition filed

Justice V.G. Arun issued the direction on a writ petition filed by Ms. Lawrence on Monday as the CPI(M) and the two children of Lawrence had made arrangements to donate the body.

The Ernakulam Town Hall premises, where the body was kept for the public to pay homage, witnessed tense scenes on Monday as Ms. Lawrence resisted attempts to take the body to the medical college, which was objected to by some of the women activists of the CPI(M). Later, a few family members interfered to calm down the agitated relatives and party workers and avoided a showdown at the venue.

‘A parish member’

Earlier, when the petition came up before the court, the counsel for Ms. Lawrence said the decision to hand over the body to the medical college was taken without her consent. The counsel said that one cannot assume that the deceased wanted his body to be handed over to the medical college in the absence of any documentary evidence and in the light of the fact that Lawrence continued to be a member of the parish of St. Francis Xavier’s Church, Kathrikadavu.

However, the counsel for the other two children argued that Lawrence had expressed his desire to hand over the body for medical education to his children, colleagues, and followers. The two children had also filed affidavits before the medical college authorities vouching that their father had expressed such a desire, he argued.

Earlier, people from various walks of life paid homage to Lawrence. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, State Ministers P. Rajeeve, M.B. Rajesh, and LDF convener T.P. Ramakrishnan were among those who paid their tributes to the senior politician.