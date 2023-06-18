DATTA remains in limbo for want of ABC centre

June 18, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The functioning of a technical team put together for Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme across the district by Daya Animal Welfare Organisation, recognised by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), has remained in limbo for close to two years, due to the non-availability of an ABC centre.

The team, christened DATTA (Daya Technical Team for ABC), was constituted in the wake of a High Court verdict barring local bodies from transferring funds to the Kudumbashree Mission for the ABC programme in 2021.

DATTA comprises four animal handlers, three veterinary surgeons, and two operation theatre assistants. It functioned for a mere 26 days between October and December that year, sterilising 126 dogs from Thrikkakara municipality at Kochi Corporation’s ABC centre at Brahmapuram. The payment of ₹2,100 per dog sanctioned by the municipality on the direction of the court also proved way too low, especially since the number of strays fell way short of over 1,000 as claimed by the municipality.

“We have now identified a building complete with an operation theatre and kennel in a panchayat along the eastern suburbs of the district. But we need around ₹16 lakh to put in place necessary infrastructure, including equipment for the operation theatre, and a vehicle. We have been unsuccessfully trying to mobilise corporate social responsibility funds and also approached local bodies to mobilise resources,” said Ambily Purackal, coordinator and a founding member of Daya.

The centre may need ₹5 lakh a month to operate, considering staff salary, fuel cost of vehicle, and food for the strays caught. At the rate of ₹2,100 per dog as set previously, the centre will have to handle around 250 dogs a month, in the absence of which viability gap funding will have to be arranged.

A crematorium for the strays has also been proposed alongside the centre. The proposed centre is not merely meant for sterilisation of dogs, but could also extend training to vet surgeons and animal handlers, and people on how to tend to animals.

“It is high time the administrators stop perceiving investment in ABC centres merely as an expense incurred on strays. Rather its significance from the perspective of public health should be realised. In fact, such centres could serve a three-pronged purpose – of eliminating animal-borne diseases, eradicating rabies, and avoiding accidents caused by strays,” said Ms. Purackal.

