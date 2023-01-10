Date of commissioning eludes Water Metro

January 10, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - KOCHI

Though the State government is yet to finalise the date to commission the first batch of Water Metro ferries, the Cochin Shipyard is scheduled to hand over the last of the eight ferries to Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) in a week, it is learnt.

The vessels are part of the total of twenty-three 100-passenger ferries for which the metro agency had placed orders with the shipyard. The Water Metro’s commissioning is already overdue by two years, with the initial commissioning date of December 2020 being repeatedly revised.

Facing flak for the delay, the shipyard and the metro agency had cited logistics issues associated with transporting their components from abroad during the pandemic and the need for extensive trial runs of the hybrid vessels that are said to be one of their kind in Asia to operate under a single control centre, as reasons for the delay.

With the eighth ferry slated to join the fleet, they will be deployed for operation on the High Court-Vypeen and Vyttila-Kakkanad routes. There is overwhelming demand to begin service on the Kakkanad route, especially since roads leading to the IT hub are choked with vehicles. Goshree islanders are keen to have the Vypeen service, since the trio of the Goshree bridges are getting congested as days pass by.

Altogether, five ferry jetties in the two corridors are ready to host the vessels, official sources said.

