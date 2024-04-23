Danseuse Sathyabhama moves High Court

April 23, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOCHI

A petition was filed on Tuesday by Mohiniyattam danseuse Kalamandalam Sathyabhama before the Kerala High Court challenging an order of the Nedumangad special court for offences under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act rejecting her plea for anticipatory bail in a case registered against her for allegedly making racist comments about dancer R.L.V. Ramakrishnan. According to her, the trial court had failed to decide her plea on merit. She was innocent and had not committed any offence under the SC/ST(POA)Act. There was no prima facie incriminating material to establish the alleged offence against her. The case was falsely foisted on her.

