DANSAF seizes 2.50 grams of MDMA and 12,000 packets of tobacco in Ernakulam

December 14, 2022 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) on Wednesday arrested a man with 2.50 grams of MDMA.

The arrested was identified as Sebastian Sanu aka Sanu Antony of Vathuruthy. The seizure was made from a room in a hotel near Vyttila.

The drug was smuggled in from Bengaluru. The police said that the accused was actively into drug peddling and has previous cases registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

In another operation by DANSAF, 12,000 packets of prohibited chewing tobacco products were seized from near the Cochin Special Economic Zone in Kakkanad. Three migrants were also arrested in this connection.

According to the police, a resident of Odisha settled here was the key accused and the other two were his accomplices. The contraband was seized both from the shop and home of the key accused on a tip-off.