Dangling wire: two-wheeler rider suffers serious injuries in Kochi

September 13, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KOCHI

A 20-year-old motorbike rider sustained serious injuries after getting caught in a cable dangling in a dangerous manner along the Market Road in Kombara here on September 11.

The incident occurred around 8.15 a.m. Muhammed Irfan of Karukappilly was returning after delivering a parcel from his father’s chicken store at a hotel. The CCTV footage collected by the police showed him being thrown off his vehicle after snagged by a low-lying cable. The youth suffered fracture to his left hip bone and left knee. Local residents along with other commuters were seen extending a helping hand to take him to the hospital in the visuals.

Ernakulam Central Police registered a case under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by endangering life or personal safety of others). The family members of the youth alleged that a concrete mixer, which was found moving through the road a few minutes before the accident, had dragged the cable down.

Several bike riders were injured after getting caught in cables dangling in a dangerous manner over the last one year. A child was seriously injured in a similar accident that occurred in Ward 14 of Edavanakkad panchayat in July. A 47-year-old person was injured after getting caught in a cable wound on an electric post in January. A 63-year-old man and his wife had sustained injuries after being snagged by a low-lying cable on Chandrasekhara Menon Road in Ernakulam South in January.

