Dangerous driving lands three youths in Kochi police custody

The Ernakulam Central police have arrested three youths in connection with an incident in which one of them was found driving a car dangerously along M.G. Road in the city and the other two were seated precariously on the car windows, their backs sticking out.

The arrested are Shuhaib N.S., 24, of Karunagapally and Shafi Shajahan, 23, and Prajeesh P., 23, of Shasthamkotta. They were reportedly under the influence of alcohol. The car was taken into custody.

The incident took place on Tuesday around 2 a.m., the police said. The act of the accused was captured by the passengers of another car behind them on a mobile phone camera. One of the accused was found seated on the window of the co-passenger and another on the rear window seat, the police said. The video had since then gone viral on social media.

The passengers who captured the act could be heard asking the youths to stop the vehicle and travel properly. They also said that the driver would lose his licence. The police have recommended to the Motor Vehicles department to suspend the driver’s licence. However, the precariously seated person kept egging on his friend behind the wheel not to stop.

They were later intercepted near Kacheripady Junction and taken into custody. The police have registered a case invoking the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 281 (whoever drives any vehicle, or rides, on any public way in a manner so rash or negligent as to endanger human life, or to be likely to cause hurt or injury to any other person), Kerala Police Act Section 118(e) (acts causing danger to public or failure in public safety), and the Kerala Motor Vehicle Act Section 185 (a) (drunk driving) and Section 188 (drives a motor vehicle at a speed or in a manner which is dangerous to the public).