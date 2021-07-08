Dance programme on social themes

KOCHI

08 July 2021 00:15 IST

The students of the Sree Sankara School of Dance (SSD), Kalady, will stage three dance performances based on socially-relevant themes. “Mullaperiyar”, “Chinmudra” and “Ayyante Yathra”, as the performances have been titled, will be screened online on July 8, 9, and 10.

“Mullaperiyar” deals with the fears and concerns of the people living in Idukki and neighbouring districts. Choreographed by sisters Anusree V. and Aiswarya V., who will also perform it, the composition reflects the situation of the legendary dam. “Ayyante Yathra”, choreographed by Parvathy V.S., is based on the life and times of the social reformer Ayyankali. Professor P.V. Peethambaran, the promoter of Sree Sankara School of Dance, has scripted all the three productions. The dance programme will be staged online on July 8, 9, and 10 at 7 p.m. The programme is open to all and can be viewed on the Facebook page of SSD, Kalady.

