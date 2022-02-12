Damaged track restored in Shoranur-Ernakulam section; three trains cancelled

KOCHI

12 February 2022

Rail traffic in Ernakulam-Shornur corridor is moving as per schedule – barring two trains that were cancelled, albeit with speed curbs at the accident location

The Railway has fully and partially cancelled four passenger trains on February 12, since the damaged track in between Pudukad and Irinjalakuda in the Shoranur-Ernakulam section following derailment of a goods train on Friday noon could be restored only by 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The restoration work was earlier expected it to be over by Friday midnight. The first train (Malabar Express) will operate through the restored track by 11.15 a.m., Railway sources said.

Cancelled trains

Train No. 06797 Palakkad – Ernakulam MEMU Express Special, Train No.16305 Ernakulam – Kannur Express and Train No.06449 Ernakulam – Alappuzha Express Special were fully cancelled on Saturday.

Train No. 16308 Kannur – Alappuzha that left Kannur at 5.10 a.m. on Saturday will run only up to Shoranur and will be partially cancelled between Shoranur and Alappuzha, they added.