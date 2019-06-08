Kochi

Dam shutters may be lifted

With the monsoon gaining strength, the shutters of Bhoothathankettu barrage could be raised any time to release water, Periyar Valley Irrigation Project (PVIP) assistant engineer, sub division-1, said, asking people on the shores of the Periyar to be on alert.

