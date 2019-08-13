Dairying in trouble

Dairy farmers in the district, already reeling under an unprecedented rise in the price of cattle feed in recent months, have taken a body blow with the incessant rain reducing production, procurement and sale of milk across the Ernakulam region comprising Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki and Kottayam districts.

Sources in the apex milk cooperative Milma said the situation was not as bad as mid-August 2018 but dairy farmers in Thrissur, Idukki and Alappuzha had sustained serious losses. The losses will be assessed during the week.

Procurement in the region had come down by about 20%. It was reflected in the daily sale of milk in the zone comprising the four districts, sources added. “The situation is, however, under control,” added sources, pointing out that milk procurement had been hampered by the barriers created by heavy rain. Procurement was being done using boats in some areas, they said.

There had been reports that milk prices might be hiked ahead of the Onam season as farmers were demanding better procurement prices after cattle feed price went up ₹200 to ₹300 per 50-kg bag over the last two months.