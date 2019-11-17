Dairy farmers urged to tap modern technologies

More than 400 farmers from various grama panchayats turned up for the annual dairy farmers meet and livestock expo organised by the Dairy Development Department at Keezhariyur on Saturday.

K. Dasan, MLA, opened the meet, which was hosted with the support of the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA).

In his inaugural address, Mr. Dasan said the proper use of modern technology in the dairy sector was crucial to improve the revenue of farmers. Considering the farmers’ demand, the people’s representatives had taken up the issue of cattle feed price hike with the State government, he said.

Mr. Dasan said that special projects had been finalised for the production and marketing of value-added milk products. “The Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society will cooperate with the government for its implementation.”

Experts from the dairy sector handled three sessions on quality milk production, profitable ventures, and ways to fight common animal diseases.

The best dairy farmers and milk cooperative societies were honoured at the function. Aswathy Payyoli, Vimala Vilayattoor, M.T. Prabhakaran, and Shyni Madayi were given excellence awards for successful dairy ventures.

Meladi block panchayat president K. Kunhiraman chaired the inaugural event. Dairy Development Department officer M.K. Smitha, and Keezhariyoor panchayat president K.P. Gopalan Nair were present.