Dairy farmers sore over hike in cattle feed price

December 01, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KOCHI

Milk price was hiked by ₹6 a litre starting from Thursday

The Hindu Bureau

Dairy farmers are sore over the recent hike in price of cattle feed even as milk price was hiked by ₹6 a litre from Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The price of cattle feed was raised by the apex milk cooperative, Milma, and the public sector Kerala Feeds ahead of the milk price hike, and it is a big blow to dairy farmers, said a spokesman for Kerala State Milk Societies’ Association.

ALSO READ
Milma milk prices to go up by ₹6 per litre from December 1

He added that the primary cooperative societies, numbering around 3,500 and with around 1.8 lakh dairy farmers under them, would be forced to resort to measures like boycotting feed from the two entities if the price was hiked further or if the latest hike is not rolled back.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The dairy societies alleged that the price of feed had gone up from ₹150 to ₹160 per 50 kg bag, and that it had been made effective at a time when there was no substantial reason for a hike.

However, Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation chairman K.S. Mani said the situation was such that both Kerala Feeds and Milma were sustaining losses by keeping the price of cattle feed at the same level as that of 2019. The price has not been raised for three years since 2019, he said and pointed out that the prices of raw materials had gone up.

There were only two options before Milma. One was to hike the price, and the other was to stop the production of cattle feed altogether. The latter would have allowed further exploitation of farmers, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

dairy

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US