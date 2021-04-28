Daily COVID-19 case count surges past 5,000 in Ernakulam

District receives 20,000 doses of Covishield

With a total of 5,287 people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday, Ernakulam’s daily COVID count has surpassed all previous figures.

The district’s active caseload stands at 43,853. For testing, 17,785 samples were collected.

Thrikkakara saw 159 new cases, while Palluruthy recorded 140, Elamkunnapuzha 117, Pallipuram 116, Edathala 112, Vengola 111, Piravom 110, Thripunithura 109, Fort Kochi 99, and Angamaly and Koovapady 96 each. Mazhuvannoor recorded 88 new cases, Cheranalloor 87 and Mattancherry 85. Two health workers and one police officer have tested positive. The source of infection could not be determined in 79 cases.

A total of 1,012 people tested negative on the day, and 85,124 people remain in quarantine. While 35,884 people are recovering at home, 1,427 are at private hospitals and 423 patients are admitted at government hospitals. At domiciliary care centres, 301 people are recovering, and 457 people are admitted at first and second-line treatment centres. At INHS Sanjivani, 74 patients are recovering.

At hospitals and FLTCs, 211 patients were newly admitted on Wednesday, and 128 patients were discharged.

While 855 beds are available at domiciliary care centres, 137 beds with oxygen supply are vacant at SLTCs. At ten government hospitals where COVID treatment is being provided, 142 out of 669 beds are available. A total of 57 private hospitals are currently admitting COVID patients. According to a release from the district administration, a total of 4,527 beds with oxygen supply were readied at both private and government facilities (539 at government facilities and 3,988 at private ones), while a total of 424 ICU beds were set aside for COVID treatment.

Vaccination

Ernakulam received 20,000 doses of Covishield on Wednesday, offering some respite from the acute shortage of doses that the district has been facing. Vaccination came to a halt on Wednesday since no doses were available. While stock will be distributed to centres on Thursday, vaccination is set to resume on Friday. There are 199 vaccination centres in the district.