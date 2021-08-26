Cysts weighing 4.2 kg removed from woman’s chest

Hydatid is caused by infection by tapeworm that affects liver, lungs and brain

A team of surgeons at the Sunrise Hospital here removed two large hydatid (a parasitic disease caused by tapeworm) cysts weighing 4.2 kg that was formed in the chest and abdomen of a 35-year-old woman belonging to Palakkad.

The woman had approached doctors after she experienced difficulty in breathing and had nausea for two months. The CT scans revealed two large hydatid cysts, one measuring 12x8 cm with multiple daughter cysts and occupying almost 75% of the right chest and pushing the heart to the left. Another large cyst was seen in the abdomen attached to the liver, measuring 20x15 cm.

The right lung had almost completely collapsed due to the compression of the cyst and she was surviving on the left lung alone. The surgeons removed the large cyst from the adjacent organs without causing any injury. The cyst wall was excised along with the half of the lung and the diaphragm was repaired. With the removal of the huge cyst, the lung was able to expand to its full capacity. The surgery lasted around nine hours, according to the doctors.

A hydatid cyst is caused by infection by tapeworm that affects mainly the liver, lungs and brain. The disease is contracted after coming in contact with dogs, sheep, cattle, or pigs which have been affected by tapeworm. Doctors suspect that the woman may have got the disease from cattle.