Cyclothon, kayaking mark Kochi Metro’s 6th anniversary

June 17, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - KOCHI

Celebrations kick off at 6 a.m. with a ‘metro run’; a total of 80,055 people commute, till 6 p.m. on Saturday

The Hindu Bureau

The 27-km Kochi Metro viaduct runs from Aluva to S.N. Junction in Thripunithura through M.G. Road and provides a scenic view of the backwaters en route, like this view of Kaniampuzha river at Vyttila. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The sixth anniversary of Kochi Metro’s commissioning that was observed on Saturday saw a slew of outreach events being organised by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL).

Cricketer Tinu Yohannan commuted in a metro train and interacted with passengers. The fares were slashed to ₹20 on the day, irrespective of the distance, in all metro trains. A total of 80,055 people commuted in the metro, till 6 p.m. on the day.

Feeder e-autos

Electric feeder autos of the metro, christened ‘Commuto’, were displayed on the occasion of the anniversary. A total of 100 such autos will be shortly introduced, official sources said.

The celebrations kicked off at 6 a.m. with a ‘metro run’, in which employees of the agency participated. This was followed by a cyclothon organised with the help of MYBYK and a kayaking event. Chess, painting and quiz contests for members of the public too were held, while differently abled kids presented cultural programmes at Aluva metro station. A music band performed at the Edappally station.

KMRL managing director Loknath Behera inaugurated an expo-cum-sale organised by women entrepreneurs under the banner of Ernakulam District Residents Associations Apex Council (EDRAAC) at the Kaloor station.

