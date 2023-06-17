HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cyclothon, kayaking mark Kochi Metro’s 6th anniversary

Celebrations kick off at 6 a.m. with a ‘metro run’; a total of 80,055 people commute, till 6 p.m. on Saturday

June 17, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The 27-km Kochi Metro viaduct runs from Aluva to S.N. Junction in Thripunithura through M.G. Road and provides a scenic view of the backwaters en route, like this view of Kaniampuzha river at Vyttila.

The 27-km Kochi Metro viaduct runs from Aluva to S.N. Junction in Thripunithura through M.G. Road and provides a scenic view of the backwaters en route, like this view of Kaniampuzha river at Vyttila. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The sixth anniversary of Kochi Metro’s commissioning that was observed on Saturday saw a slew of outreach events being organised by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL).

Cricketer Tinu Yohannan commuted in a metro train and interacted with passengers. The fares were slashed to ₹20 on the day, irrespective of the distance, in all metro trains. A total of 80,055 people commuted in the metro, till 6 p.m. on the day.

Feeder e-autos

Electric feeder autos of the metro, christened ‘Commuto’, were displayed on the occasion of the anniversary. A total of 100 such autos will be shortly introduced, official sources said.

The celebrations kicked off at 6 a.m. with a ‘metro run’, in which employees of the agency participated. This was followed by a cyclothon organised with the help of MYBYK and a kayaking event. Chess, painting and quiz contests for members of the public too were held, while differently abled kids presented cultural programmes at Aluva metro station. A music band performed at the Edappally station.

KMRL managing director Loknath Behera inaugurated an expo-cum-sale organised by women entrepreneurs under the banner of Ernakulam District Residents Associations Apex Council (EDRAAC) at the Kaloor station.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.