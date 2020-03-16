Cyclone shelter likely to be opened in Alappuzha next month

Alappuzha

16 March 2020 07:48 IST

It will have facilities to accommodate around 1,000 people

The multipurpose cyclone shelter being constructed at Mararikulam North grama panchayat is nearing completion.

D. Priyesh Kumar, president, Mararikulam North grama panchayat, said on Saturday that the shelter would be opened in April.

Once completed, the shelter will have all facilities to accommodate around 1,000 people at a time.

It consists of halls, kitchens, ramp for the differently abled, toilet blocks and generator. The three-storey shelter is being built by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority under the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project (NCRMP) of the Union government at a cost of ₹3.53 crore. Facility for landing of helicopters has also been set up.

Apart during cyclone, it can be used for a certain period of time during floods, coastal erosion and other natural calamities.

The project is funded by the World Bank and State government on a 75:25 basis.

The shelter will be under the control of District Collector. a committee with Mararikulam North grama panchayat president as chairman and panchayat secretary as chief executive officer has been formed for the functioning of the shelter.