Cyclone-hit families receive assistance

The Fisheries Department on Wednesday handed over financial assistance to fishing families hit by Cyclone Ockhi at Vypeen and Chellanam.

Each family received ₹2,000. As many as 8,540 families were found eligible for assistance in the district.

As an immediate relief, the Disaster Management Authority sanctioned ₹1.70 crore. The amount was credited to the bank accounts of eligible families by the Fisheries Department.

Meanwhile, 128 more fishermen returned home on Wednesday on 12 boats, taking the total fishers who have returned to 2,527. In all, 232 boats have returned so far. Another 16 boats are yet to return.

Two more bodies

Two more bodies were found by search teams. While one has been kept at the Thripunithura government hospital mortuary after post-mortem, the other, recovered from Munambam, was handed over to relatives at Azhikode in Thrissur district.

So far, a total of nine bodies have been fished out after the Ockhi episode, and seven of them are yet to be identified.

The sanitation drive in Vypeen and Chellanam areas where houses and toilets were damaged in the cyclone is in the final stages. Of the 256 houses visited by sanitation workers in Vypeen, six were found damaged. As many as 12 wells were cleaned. Four places were cleaned using bleaching powder.

In Chellanam, 36 houses were found damaged, while 280 places were cleaned using bleaching powder. A total of 148 toilets were found to be damaged. Of the 46 damaged septic tanks, 44 were cleaned. Asha workers participated in the drive. Eleven persons are reported to have contracted fever in wards 13, 19 and 21.

The Malippuram Community Health Centre is leading the cleaning activity.

District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla held a meeting to review the functioning of the Joint Operations Centre. Deputy Collector (District Disaster Management Authority) Sheela Devi and Naval officers attended.