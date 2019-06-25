Cyclist run over by bus

A cyclist was run over by a private bus in front of the Changampuzha Park metro station near Edappally on Monday around 10 a.m.

The deceased was identified as Krishnankutty, 67, of Glass Factory Colony, Kalamassery. He was cycling along the Edappally-Ernakulam stretch when the bus hit his cycle from behind. He was thrown under the bus under the impact of the collision and was run over.

The Elamakkara police registered a case invoking IPC 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence). The driver of the bus was taken into custody before being released on bail.