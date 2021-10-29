Cycle with Kochi project launched

Cycle-friendly roads to be identified in all divisions of Kochi Corporation

The Cycle with Kochi project was officially launched by Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Housing, Urban Affairs, Petroleum and Natural Gas, during the 14th edition of the Urban Mobility India (UMI) conference on Friday.

According to the plan, cycle-friendly roads will be identified in all divisions of the Kochi Corporation. The civic agency has envisioned a programme to convert Kochi into a cycle-friendly city.

The project is an initiative of the Kochi Corporation jointly with Cochin Smart Mission Limited, and Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development, supported by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH as part of the Integrated and Sustainable Urban Transport Systems for Smart Cities in India (SMART-SUT), said an official release.

The genesis of UMI is from the National Urban Transport Policy (NUTP) of the Government of India, which emphasises building capabilities at the State and city levels to usher in sustainable modes of urban transport.