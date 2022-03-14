Cycle rally for women held in Kochi

A cycle rally for women that was organised in Kochi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arragement

A cycle rally for women was organised in the city on Sunday morning to encourage more women to take up cycling.

The rally through recently laid ‘smart roads’ was organised jointly by Cochin Smart Mission Limited, the Kochi Corporation, German agency GIZ and the Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development (C-HED). The initiative was held under the banner of ‘Cycle with Kochi’, with a vision of making Kochi as ‘India’s cycling and active streets capital’.

A total of 150 participants took part in the rally. Mayor M. Anilkumar said Kochi needed more active cycling programmes, to maintain the momentum of the newly found enthusiasm for cycling. A bicycle-friendly environment and infrastructure development for this will help cycling enthusiasts and others take up cycling, he said.

A total of 160 women were trained in cycling under the initiative. The second batch of training will commence from March 15. For details, call 80894 94442.