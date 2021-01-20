Kochi

Cycle lanes, tracks on the anvil

To create a cycling-friendly environment in Kochi, Cochin Smart Mission Limited is developing cycle lanes along the smart roads, with the support of the German development agency GIZ.

The implementation work, begun on January 16, is expected to be over by January 25.

A plan is afoot to also have permanent cycle tracks on the five smart roads in Kochi and Fort Kochi before March 31, according to a release.

In the long run, the agency intends to carve out cycle tracks across the city.

“We will be involving Kochi Corporation, MVD, KMTA, police, town planners, architects, and urban planners for the implementation of the scale-up plan,” according to CSML CEO Jafar Malik.

